Divers join search for missing swimmers in Kenora

Ontario Provincial Police divers have joined the search for two swimmers who disappeared in the water near McLeod Park in Kenora, Ont.

Members from the OPP's Kenora detachment, Kenora marine and trails unit and Kenora crime unit are also part of the rescue effort, which is entering its second day.

Watch as rescue workers search the waters around McLeod Park for missing swimmers:

OPP in Kenora investigating possible drowning 0:28

A report of swimmers in distress was received Thursday afternoon at 1:40 p.m. in the town 190 kilometres east of Winnipeg.

Emergency officials, including OPP's forensic identification unit, could be seen searching beneath a rairoad bridge that runs alongside Lakeview Drive in Kenora, between Kenora Bay and Rideout Bay.