Divers join search for missing swimmers in Kenora

The search for two swimmers who disappeared in the water near McLeod Park in Kenora is in its second day.

Search for 2 men who were reportedly in distress expands into 2nd day

Rescue workers search beneath the railroad bridge that runs alongside Lakeview Drive between Kenora Bay and Rideout Bay. (CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police divers have joined the search for two swimmers who disappeared in the water near McLeod Park in Kenora, Ont.

Members from the OPP's Kenora detachment, Kenora marine and trails unit and Kenora crime unit are also part of the rescue effort, which is entering its second day.

Watch as rescue workers search the waters around McLeod Park for missing swimmers:

OPP in Kenora investigating possible drowning 0:28

A report of swimmers in distress was received Thursday afternoon at 1:40 p.m. in the town 190 kilometres east of Winnipeg.

Emergency officials, including OPP's forensic identification unit, could be seen searching beneath a rairoad bridge that runs alongside Lakeview Drive in Kenora, between Kenora Bay and Rideout Bay.

Emergency crews are searching the waters around McLeod Park in Kenora after two swimmers went missing Thursday afternoon. (CBC)

