Missing swimmer found dead in Pinawa Dam Provincial Park

The search for a swimmer missing since July 2 ended in tragedy on Wednesday when divers recovered the body of the 18-year-old victim.



Pinawa Dam Provincial Park was closed Tuesday as divers searched for the young man who disappeared while swimming with friends in Lee River.



RCMP say his body was found by the underwater recovery team at approximately 12:10 pm.



The man had been swimming with friends in the rapids on the high side of the dam when they lost sight of him, according to RCMP. He wasn't wearing a life-jacket and never resurfaced.



An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death while the Mounties continue their investigation.



<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmpmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmpmb</a> Underwater Recovery Team have located the 18-year-old male who was swimming at the Old Pinawa Dam on July 2. He is deceased. An autopsy will be conducted. The investigation continues. <a href="https://t.co/ktvrvG6BvR">pic.twitter.com/ktvrvG6BvR</a> —@rcmpmb