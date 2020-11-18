Missing Swan River woman may be in Winnipeg, RCMP say
Manitoba RCMP are asking the public for help finding a missing 31-year-old woman from Swan River who hasn't been seen in more than a week.
Sarah Marie Scott was last seen leaving an apartment building on First Avenue S.W. in Dauphin on Nov. 9. Police received a report she was missing on Nov. 16, according to a Wednesday news release.
RCMP believe she may have gone to Winnipeg.
Scott is five feet five inches tall and about 160 pounds. She has a tattoo on her right cheek.
RCMP and Scott's family are concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 204-622-5020, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
