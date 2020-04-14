Senior missing from Stonewall hospital found safe

A 70-year-old man who went missing in Stonewall has been found safe, RCMP say.

William (Billy) Swanton was last seen leaving the Stonewall Hospital at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Police said he was wearing pants and a grey sweater.

An RCMP spokesperson said Swanton was safely located by an officer at around noon in a heated building, after an air and ground search on Tuesday.

About 40 volunteers and the Winnipeg Police Service's Air 1 helicopter assisted with the search.

Swanton has been taken back to the hospital for a checkup, RCMP said.