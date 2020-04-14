Skip to Main Content
Senior missing from Stonewall hospital found safe
Manitoba

Senior missing from Stonewall hospital found safe

A 70-year-old man who went missing in Stonewall has been found safe, RCMP say. 

William Swanton was found early Tuesday afternoon after going missing Monday Evening

CBC News ·
William (Billy) Swanton went missing from the Stonewall Hospital on Monday. He was safely located at around noon on Tuesday. (Stonewall RCMP)

A 70-year-old man who went missing in Stonewall has been found safe, RCMP say. 

William (Billy) Swanton was last seen leaving the Stonewall Hospital at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Police said he was wearing pants and a grey sweater.

An RCMP spokesperson said Swanton was safely located by an officer at around noon in a heated building, after an air and ground search on Tuesday. 

About 40 volunteers and the Winnipeg Police Service's Air 1 helicopter assisted with the search. 

Swanton has been taken back to the hospital for a checkup, RCMP said.

A search and rescue team that included about 40 volunteers was out looking for Swanton on Tuesday morning. (Holly Caruk/CBC )
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories