Senior missing from Stonewall hospital found safe
A 70-year-old man who went missing in Stonewall has been found safe, RCMP say.
William Swanton was found early Tuesday afternoon after going missing Monday Evening
William (Billy) Swanton was last seen leaving the Stonewall Hospital at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Police said he was wearing pants and a grey sweater.
An RCMP spokesperson said Swanton was safely located by an officer at around noon in a heated building, after an air and ground search on Tuesday.
About 40 volunteers and the Winnipeg Police Service's Air 1 helicopter assisted with the search.
Swanton has been taken back to the hospital for a checkup, RCMP said.