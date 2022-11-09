Missing Opaskwayak Cree Nation teen last seen on Halloween: Manitoba First Nation Police Service
Manitoba's First Nation Police Service is asking for help finding a missing teenager. Nikeesha Wilson, 17, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. She was seen leaving her home on Kiche Maskanow in Opaskwayak Cree Nation.
The Manitoba First Nation Police Service is asking for help finding a missing teen from the province's northwest.
Nikeesha Wilson, 17, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. She was seen leaving her home on Kiche Maskanow in Opaskwayak Cree Nation, the police service said in a news release Wednesday.
Wilson is around five feet two inches and 121 pounds with brown eyes and long black hair. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and carrying a pink purse.
The police service says it is concerned for her well-being.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the MFNP Opaskwayak detachment at 204-623-8200 or MFNP tips line at 1-833-978-0048.