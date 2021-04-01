Body of missing Manitoba snowmobiler found near damaged machine

The search for a missing Manitoba snowmobiler has ended with the man's body being found near his damaged machine.

Walter Thomas was found dead early Wednesday afternoon after searchers first located his snowmobile on Lake Winnipegosis, about 18 kilometres north of Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, RCMP said Thursday.

The 27-year-old's body was found a short distance away. It is believed he died from exposure, RCMP said.

Thomas had last been seen leaving a remote island cabin on Thompson Island, near the northern tip of Lake Winnipegosis, sometime overnight Monday.

He had also taken the keys to a Bombardier snow machine, leaving two other men stranded on the island, police said.

One of the men was able to make contact with a family member by radio to let them know what happened.

RCMP were contacted Tuesday afternoon and helped rescue the two men, who had shelter, food, and supplies in the meantime.

Police were concerned for Thomas's well-being after a storm passed through the area about the same time he left the island.

A Hercules plane from CFB Trenton searched overnight Tuesday but there was no sign of any tracks.

Local residents from Easterville and Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, along with local RCMP officers, continued searching the area on Wednesday, when Thomas's body was eventually found.

The RCMP expressed gratitude to all the volunteers who helped in the search.