Search underway for snowmobiler missing in central Manitoba after stranding companions

A search is underway for man who was last seen leaving a remote island cabin in central Manitoba on a snowmobile.

RCMP say Walter Thomas, 27, stranded two other men on Thompson Island near the northern tip of Lake Winnipegosis when he took the snowmobile sometime overnight Monday.

Thomas also took the keys to a Bombardier snow machine when he left, police said.

One of the stranded men was able to make contact with a family member by radio to let them know what happened.

RCMP, who were contacted Tuesday afternoon, say the two men have shelter, food, and supplies. Officers will help them get home on Wednesday.

Officers have checked Thomas's residence in Easterville but he has not returned. Police are concerned for his well-being after a storm passed through the area about the same time he left the island.

A Hercules plane from CFB Trenton searched overnight Tuesday but there was no sign of any tracks. The area searched encompassed the north side of Lake Winnipegosis from Birch Island to Dawson Bay.

Local residents from Easterville and Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, along with local RCMP officers, were searching the area on Wednesday.

RCMP search-and-rescue officers are also preparing to head to the area.