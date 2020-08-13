Missing 10-year-old from Surrey last seen riding bike on Wednesday

Surrey RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in finding a missing child who was last seen riding a bike near her home in Surrey, B.C.

Ten-year-old Skylar Summers was last seen Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the 10300 block of 127B St. in Surrey, B.C.

Cpl. Elenore Sturko of the Surrey RCMP detachment said Thursday the girl, who is from the city, has not been seen or heard from since she was spotted with her pink BMX-style bike in the area of her residence.

Surrey RCMP say the bike pictured is similar to the one 10-year-old Skylar Summers was last seen with on Wednesday. (RCMP)

Police described Summers as about five feet one inch tall, with a slim-to-medium build. She has a pale complexion, short red hair with brown on top and green eyes.

Summers was wearing a black long sleeve shirt with black leggings the last time she was seen.

Her family and police are concerned about her health and well-being.

Anyone with information about the child's whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477, quoting file number 2020-124200.