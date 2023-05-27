Winnipeg police searching for missing senior, 89

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in finding a senior last seen in The Maples area of the city Friday afternoon.

Lauria Jones, 89, was last spotted around noon Friday and a silver alert has been issued to help locate him.

Jones is riding an older-style bicycle, possibly brown in colour, police said in a statement.

Jones is 5-feet, 9-inches tall with a slim build and grey hair and moustache. He wears glasses and was possibly wearing dark blue or grey pants, police said.

Police said they are concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone with information about where he is to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.