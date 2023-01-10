Missing senior last seen Monday in west Winnipeg, police say

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help finding a missing senior who was last seen on Monday.

Albert Fleury, 74, was last seen in Heritage Park, in the city's west St. James area, the Winnipeg Police Service said in an alert issued early Tuesday morning.

Fleury is five feet, nine inches with a thin build and longer white hair, the alert said.

He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, a white belt and shoes with grey laces.

Police said they've activated a silver alert for the man, which is done when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.

They said they're concerned for Fleury's well-being. Anyone with information about where he is should call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250, the alert said.

More from CBC Manitoba: