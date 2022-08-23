77-year-old man reported missing found safe: Winnipeg police

A senior who had been reported missing earlier Tuesday has been found safe, Winnipeg police say.

The 77-year-old man was reported as last being seen Monday morning, a missing person alert from the Winnipeg Police Service earlier Tuesday said.

Police had also activated a Silver Alert for the man, which they do when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.

The police service issued an update just after 6 p.m. saying the man had been safely located.

CBC has removed the man's name and photo to protect his identity now that he has been found.

