Silver alert issued after man, 76, goes missing in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are asking the public to keep an eye open for a missing 76-year-old man and the vehicle he was last seen driving.

Peter Krawchuk was last seen in the city's Charleswood area on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

He is believed to be driving a grey four-door 2009 Lexus ES 350 with the Manitoba licence plate GNT 425.

Krawchuk is described as five feet, six inches, with a medium build and short grey-and-white hair. He was last seen wearing a red velour fleece jacket and black sweat pants.

Police are concerned about Krawchuk's well-being and issued a silver alert on Thursday morning. Those alerts are sent out when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.

Anyone with any information regarding Krawchuk's whereabouts is urged to call the police service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

