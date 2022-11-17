Content
Manitoba

Silver alert issued after man, 76, goes missing in Winnipeg

Peter Krawchuk last seen in city's Charleswood area on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

A stock image shows a grey four-door 2009 Lexus ES 350, the type of vehicle Peter Krawchuk is believed to be driving. His vehicle has the Manitoba licence plate GNT 425. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking the public to keep an eye open for a missing 76-year-old man and the vehicle he was last seen driving.

Peter Krawchuk was last seen in the city's Charleswood area on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

He is believed to be driving a grey four-door 2009 Lexus ES 350 with the Manitoba licence plate GNT 425.

Krawchuk is described as five feet, six inches, with a medium build and short grey-and-white hair. He was last seen wearing a red velour fleece jacket and black sweat pants.

Police are concerned about Krawchuk's well-being and issued a silver alert on Thursday morning. Those alerts are sent out when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.

Anyone with any information regarding Krawchuk's whereabouts is urged to call the police service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

