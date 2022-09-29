Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Winnipeg police issue silver alert for missing senior last seen on Pembina Highway Thursday afternoon

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help to find a 76-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since Thursday afternoon.

Janice Borlase has white-and-grey hair cut in a bob and wears glasses, police say

An elderly woman smiles.
Janice Borlase was last seen wearing a grey Winnipeg Jets hat, a baggy white Winnipeg Jets windbreaker jacket and blue pants, police say. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Janice Borlase was last seen in the 2000 block of Pembina Highway around 1 p.m., the Winnipeg Police Service said in an alert Thursday evening.

Borlase is about five feet, four inches with a thin build, police said. She has white-and-grey hair in a short bob style and wears glasses. Borlase was last seen wearing a grey Winnipeg Jets hat, a baggy white Winnipeg Jets windbreaker jacket and blue pants.

Police say they've activated a silver alert, which is done when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.

Anyone with information about Borlase's whereabouts is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

