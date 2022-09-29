Winnipeg police issue silver alert for missing senior last seen on Pembina Highway Thursday afternoon

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a 76-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since Thursday afternoon.

Janice Borlase was last seen in the 2000 block of Pembina Highway around 1 p.m., the Winnipeg Police Service said in an alert Thursday evening.

Borlase is about five feet, four inches with a thin build, police said. She has white-and-grey hair in a short bob style and wears glasses. Borlase was last seen wearing a grey Winnipeg Jets hat, a baggy white Winnipeg Jets windbreaker jacket and blue pants.

Police say they've activated a silver alert, which is done when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.

Anyone with information about Borlase's whereabouts is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

