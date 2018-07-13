New
Winnipeg police searching for missing woman, 86
Mary Batt, who uses a walker, was last seen Thursday evening
Mary Batt, 86, who uses a walker, was last seen Thursday evening
Winnipeg police are asking the public to help them find a missing senior.
Mary Batt, 86, who uses a walker, was last seen downtown early Thursday evening.
She is described as five foot two, of average build with long, straight, white hair.
Police say Batt last seen wearing a multi-coloured sweater, black pants and white shoes.