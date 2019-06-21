Missing Selkirk woman possibly in Thompson or Winnipeg, RCMP say
Druscilla Kirkwood, 30, last spoke to her family on June 13.
Police are asking for help finding a missing Selkirk woman whose family hasn't heard from her in more than a week.
Druscilla Kirkwood, 30, last spoke to her family on June 13 at 7:45 p.m. Police received a report on June 15 that Kirkwood was missing.
Police describe Kirkwood as five feet, three inches, and 135 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue zip-up hoodie and rainbow-coloured leggings.
She might be in Thompson or Winnipeg, Selkirk RCMP said.
Anyone with information can call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or contact Crime Stoppers.