Missing Selkirk woman possibly in Thompson or Winnipeg, RCMP say

Police are asking for help finding a missing Selkirk woman whose family hasn't heard from her in more than a week.

Druscilla Kirkwood, 30, last spoke to her family on June 13 at 7:45 p.m. Police received a report on June 15 that Kirkwood was missing.

Police describe Kirkwood as five feet, three inches, and 135 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue zip-up hoodie and rainbow-coloured leggings.

She might be in Thompson or Winnipeg, Selkirk RCMP said.

Anyone with information can call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or contact Crime Stoppers.