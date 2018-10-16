Skip to Main Content
RCMP asking for help finding missing Selkirk woman
RCMP asking for help finding missing Selkirk woman

Malaya Akpalialuk has been missing since Oct. 4. She was reported missing to Selkirk RCMP on Oct. 11.

Malaya Akpalialuk, 25, last seen Oct. 4

Malaya Akpalialuk was last seen almost 2 weeks ago at an address on Manitoba Avenue in the city of Selkirk. (RCMP)

RCMP are searching for a Selkirk woman who went missing Oct. 4. 

Malaya Akpalialuk was last seen at an address on Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk. She was reported missing to Selkirk RCMP on Oct. 11. 

Akpalialuk stands five feet tall with a heavy build. She has dark brown short hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information about Malaya Akpalialuk's whereabouts is asked to contact Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1 800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

