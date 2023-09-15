Content
Manitoba

Missing Selkirk teen found safe, RCMP say

Selkirk RCMP say a15-year-old boy who was reported missing Friday has been found safe.

15-year-old was missing since Thursday night

A police car with the RCMP logo and wordmark.
Selkirk RCMP say a 15-year-old boy who was missing has been located. (CBC)

He had been reported last seen around 9 p.m. at a home on Main Street in Selkirk, Man., police said in a news release on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, police said the boy was found safe. 

CBC News has removed his photo and name to protect his privacy.

