Missing Selkirk teen found safe, RCMP say
Selkirk RCMP say a15-year-old boy who was reported missing Friday has been found safe.
15-year-old was missing since Thursday night
He had been reported last seen around 9 p.m. at a home on Main Street in Selkirk, Man., police said in a news release on Friday.
On Friday afternoon, police said the boy was found safe.
CBC News has removed his photo and name to protect his privacy.