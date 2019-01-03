'Relief for the families': Chief confirms 2nd body found during search for ​Sagkeeng snowmobilers

A volunteer dive team has located a second body in the weeks-long search for a man and woman who went missing from a Manitoba First Nation in November while snowmobiling.

Sagkeeng First Nation Chief Derrick Henderson confirmed a second body was pulled from a stretch of the frozen Winnipeg River Thursday at about 3:30 p.m.

The finding comes after members of the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team (HEART) located a body on Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP have not confirmed whether the bodies are those of the two missing snowmobilers, but Henderson said he has notified both families that two bodies were recovered from the river.

"It's relief for the family," said Henderson. "We have the body — it's relief."

Family visited the area as RCMP were on scene to recover the body, Henderson added.

The HEART team used underwater sonar and camera technology to search the stretch of the river near the community, which is about 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

They found a submerged snowmobile over the weekend in an area where the snowmobilers were believed to have been the night they went missing on Nov. 20.

The bodies were found nearby on Wednesday and Thursday.