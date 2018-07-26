Missing Winnipeg man last seen in north Okanagan region of B.C.

Police in British Columbia are asking the public for help in finding a Winnipeg man who has been missing for more than a week.

Ryan Duncan, 44, was last seen on July 17 in the north Okanagan area of B.C.

RCMP in Vernon, B.C., say Duncan's friends and family have told them it is unusual for him to be out of contact for such a long period of time. They say they are "very concerned for his health and well-being."

Police are asking anyone with information about Duncan's whereabouts to contact them, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

More from CBC Manitoba: