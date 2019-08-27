Skip to Main Content
Missing Roseau River teen could be in Winnipeg, police say
Police in the community of Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation are asking for help finding a missing teenage girl.

Jennifer Hudson-Govereau, 16, was last seen by family on Aug. 16

Jennifer Hudson-Govereau could possibly be with a boyfriend in Winnipeg, family told police. (Submitted by Manitoba First Nations Police Service)

Jennifer Hudson-Govereau, 16, was last seen by family on Aug. 16 and last spoken to over social media on Aug. 21. 

Family members believe she is in Winnipeg, possibly with a boyfriend, Manitoba First Nations Police Service said in a news release.

She's described as five feet, six inches tall, about 115 pounds with long black hair, normally worn in a bun, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MFNPS Roseau River dispatch at 204-427-3383.

