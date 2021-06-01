Manitoba man missing since December found dead: RCMP

A man from Roblin who had been missing since last December has been found dead, Manitoba RCMP say.

Adam Klimchuk 23, was reported missing on Dec. 18, 2020, after his family had not heard from him for more than a week, Brandon police said that month. He had last been seen in Brandon on Dec. 10.

On Tuesday, RCMP said the body of a man found in a field near the rural municipality of Souris-Glenwood at the beginning of May has been identified as Klimchuk's.

In January, his car was found between Brandon and Souris, which is about 35 kilometres southwest of Brandon.

Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious, but they are continuing to investigate.