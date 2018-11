Police are asking for help finding 31-year-old Dylan Schwark, who was last seen on Nov. 2. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police say a missing 31-year-old man has been located and is safe.

Dylan Schwark was last seen at the Viscount Gort Hotel on Nov. 2.

Police issued a release saying they were concerned about his well-being on Nov. 9.

On Thursday, police said he had been found.