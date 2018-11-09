Police ask public for tips on missing man last seen a week ago

Police are asking for help finding 31-year-old Dylan Schwark, who was last seen on Nov. 2. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a missing 31-year-old man.

Dylan Schwark was last seen at the Viscount Gort Hotel on Nov. 2.

Schwark may be driving a 2007 grey Kia Rondo station wagon with the Winnipeg Jets licence plate J07087.

He is six feet tall and 214 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He wears black-framed glasses with rectangular lenses.

Police say he was last seen wearing a dark-coloured winter jacket and Converse-style runners, and was carrying a green-and-white Saskatchewan Roughriders duffel bag.

Police said they're concerned about Schwark's well-being and are asking for information. The Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit can be reached at 204-986-6250.