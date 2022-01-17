Winnipeg police seek man missing since October

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a man who hasn't been seen since last October.

Dakota Morningstar Thomas, 27, was last seen in the early morning hours of Oct. 24, 2021 in the downtown area of Winnipeg.

He's described as being six feet tall, with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes. He also has numerous tattoos, including a large tattoo of the word "King" on the left side of his forehead.

Police say he frequents Winnipeg's downtown and North End neighbourhoods.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the missing persons unit of the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.