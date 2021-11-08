Missing woman, 27, last seen near Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing 27-year-old woman who hasn't been seen for nearly four days.

Jasmine Chartrand was last seen on William Avenue near Health Sciences Centre on Thursday at about 6:30 p.m.



She's described as five foot four, thin, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for Chartrand's wellbeing and asks anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

