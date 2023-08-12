81-year-old man last seen Friday morning found: Winnipeg police
An 81-year-old man from Winnipeg who was last seen Aug. 11 has been found safe, the city's police service says.
Police were previously looking for man last seen in Booth neighbourhood
An 81-year-old man from Winnipeg who was last seen Friday morning has been found safe, the city's police service says.
The man was last seen in Winnipeg's Booth neighbourhood, police said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
On Saturday night, police said the man had been found safe.
CBC News has removed his name and picture in order to protect his identity now that he has been found.