Missing woman last seen at Winnipeg airport, RCMP say

RCMP are asking for help finding a missing woman last seen at the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport earlier this week.

Natasha Tiffany Wood, 35, was last seen in the airport on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., Mounties said in a Friday news release. Police believe she's still in Winnipeg.

Before that, Wood was seen in Thompson. On Oct. 28, she was spotted walking along Princeton Drive at noon.

Mounties said they got the report of the missing woman on Thursday around 2:05 p.m.

Wood is about five feet five inches and 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She's believed to have her hair tied in a bun and is thought to be wearing a dark blue hoodie and faded jeans. Police said she is also believed to be carrying a small black backpack.

RCMP say they're concerned for her well-being.

Police are asking anyone with information about where Wood is to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909/6911 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com .

