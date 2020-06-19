Police look for missing teen last seen over a week ago

Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg police ask anyone with information about where Noreen Osborne is to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.

Noreen Osborne, 17, was reported last seen on June 9 in the city's West End.

She is described as five feet, six inches, with a thin build and auburn, shoulder-length hair.

Police are concerned about her well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

