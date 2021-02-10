Missing 18-year-old found safe, police say

An 18-year-old last seen in south Winnipeg last Friday has been found safe, police said in a news release on Wednesday morning.

Solomon "Jayden" Harper was last seen on Feb. 5, the Winnipeg Police Service said on the weekend.

Harper was spotted in the area of Pembina Highway and Dartmouth Drive, police said, which is near the Victoria General Hospital.

Harper is six feet tall with a medium build and short, dark brown hair.

