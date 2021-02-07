Missing 18-year-old last seen in south Winnipeg, police say
Solomon “Jayden” Harper was last seen on Friday evening near the Victoria General Hospital, police say.
Solomon 'Jayden' Harper is six feet tall with a medium build and short, dark brown hair
Police are asking for help in finding a missing 18-year-old who they say was last seen in Winnipeg's south end.
Solomon "Jayden" Harper was last seen on Friday around 5:30 p.m., the Winnipeg Police Service says in a news release.
Harper was spotted in the area of Pembina Highway and Dartmouth Drive, which is near the Victoria General Hospital.
Harper is six feet tall with a medium build and short, dark brown hair, the release says.
He was last seen wearing a white sweater and red sweatpants and carrying a large, black duffel bag.
Police say they're concerned for Harper's well-being. Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
More from CBC Manitoba: