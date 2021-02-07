Missing 18-year-old last seen in south Winnipeg, police say

Police are asking for help in finding a missing 18-year-old who they say was last seen in Winnipeg's south end.

Solomon "Jayden" Harper was last seen on Friday around 5:30 p.m., the Winnipeg Police Service says in a news release.

Harper was spotted in the area of Pembina Highway and Dartmouth Drive, which is near the Victoria General Hospital.

Harper is six feet tall with a medium build and short, dark brown hair, the release says.

He was last seen wearing a white sweater and red sweatpants and carrying a large, black duffel bag.

Police say they're concerned for Harper's well-being. Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

