RCMP looking for missing woman in northern Manitoba

The RCMP are asking for help looking for a 23-year-old woman who they said may be in the Thompson, Nelson House or Flin Flon areas.

Skye Charlette was last seen on April 10 in the community of Cranberry Portage, 726 km northwest of Winnipeg.

She was reported missing on April 13.

Charlette is 5-foot-7 and 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cranberry Portage RCMP at 204-472-4040 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.