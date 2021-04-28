Missing Peguis First Nation man last seen Tuesday night, police say

A 29-year-old man last seen Tuesday evening has been reporting missing, police say.

Shane McPherson, also known as "Tapper," was last in contact with his friends and family around 9:30 p.m. on April 27, RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday morning.

Around midnight on Wednesday, McPherson was reported missing to Fisher Branch RCMP, the release said.

Police said McPherson is from Peguis First Nation, a community about 40 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

McPherson is five feet, seven inches tall and about 218 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, RCMP said.

McPherson's family and friends, along with police, are very concerned for his well-being, the news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fisher Branch RCMP at 204-372-8484. People who want to submit information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or send in a secure tip online here .

