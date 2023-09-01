Man found dead 1 week after canoe tipped on northern Manitoba river : RCMP

A man last seen a week ago when his canoe tipped on a northern Manitoba river has been found dead.

Abraham Beardy, 43, was last seen alive Aug. 27 while canoeing with a woman on Gods River, which runs through Shamattawa First Nation, about 350 kilometres south of Churchill.

The canoe tipped and that's the last time he was seen. The woman he was with managed to make it to shore, RCMP said. Community and police searches ensued for Beardy.

On Friday, RCMP said community members found Beardy's body in the river on Thursday.

An autopsy will be conducted to figure out the cause of death, RCMP said.

Shamattawa RCMP and Manitoba's office of the chief medical examiner continue to investigate.

More from CBC Manitoba: