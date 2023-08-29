Man missing after canoe tipped on northern Manitoba river: RCMP

RCMP are asking for help from the public finding a man reported missing over the weekend from a remote northern Manitoba community.

Abraham Beardy, 43, was last seen Friday night while canoeing with a woman on the Gods River, which runs through Shamattawa First Nation, about 350 kilometres south of Churchill.

The canoe Beardy and the woman were in tipped, RCMP said in a Tuesday news release. The woman made it ashore, but it's not known what happened to Beardy.

RCMP and people from the community have been doing foot patrols, as well as searches by air and water, but haven't yet found him.

Beardy is five-foot-11 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his disappearance is asked to contact Shamattawa RCMP at 204-565-2350 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted via email.

