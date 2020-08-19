Police searching for Winnipeg woman who may have been in Toronto area

Police are asking for help to find a Winnipeg woman who hasn't been in contact with her family in almost two months, and who may have been in the Toronto area since then.

Shaina Pilon, 34, was last in contact with her family on June 26, Winnipeg police said in a Wednesday news release.

Police said their investigation has found Pilon may have been in the Toronto area until the end of July.

She was reported missing on Aug. 8.

Pilon is five feet tall, with a thin build. Police say her current hair colour and clothing are unknown.

Police are concerned for Pilon's well-being and are asking anyone with information to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.