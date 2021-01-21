Man, 24, last seen in Fort Garry area nearly 2 weeks ago, Winnipeg police say
Sami Uzzaman last had contact with anyone on Jan. 9 and was reported missing on Wednesday, the Winnipeg Police Service said on Thursday.
Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing 24-year-old man who they say was last seen in the city's Fort Garry area.
Sami Uzzaman last had contact with anyone on Jan. 9 and was reported missing on Wednesday, police said in a missing person alert on Thursday.
Uzzaman is described as five feet, 11 inches tall and about 165 pounds. He has a slim build, dark-coloured eyes and short, wavy black hair.
He may be wearing a long black parka with a fur hood, police said, and might have grown a beard since he was last seen.
Police said they are concerned for Uzzaman's well-being. Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.