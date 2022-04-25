Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Missing 42-year-old man last seen in Portage la Prairie

Portage la Prairie RCMP are asking for help finding a 42 year-old man from Portage la Prairie who has been missing since Thursday.

Shawn Roy Miness was last seen on Thursday

Shawn Roy Miness was last seen on April 21 at a residence located on Tupper Street in Portage la Prairie. (Portage la Prairie RCMP)

Shawn Roy Miness was last seen on Thursday near a house on Tupper Street in Portage la Prairie. Portage la Prairie RCMP received the report on Saturday at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Miness is about six feet tall, 190 lbs, with very short dark hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Miness is about six feet tall, 190 lbs, with very short dark hair and brown eyes.  (Portage la Prairie RCMP)

 

  

