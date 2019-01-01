Police search for missing 19-year-old believed to be in Winnipeg

The RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding Helenne Loraine Beaulieu, a missing 19-year-old from Portage la Prairie.

Police say she is five-foot-seven, 130 pounds, with long brown hair, blond streaks and a neck tattoo that reads, "Broadway."

They believe Beaulieu might be somewhere in Winnipeg.

Beaulieu has had minimal contact with her family recently and police want to speak with her to ensure she's safe, according to the RCMP.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Portage La Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.