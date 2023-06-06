Missing woman from Bunibonibee Cree Nation last seen in Winnipeg, say RCMP

Police in Manitoba are asking for help finding a missing 20-year-old woman from Bunibonibee Cree Nation who may be in Winnipeg.

Hayley Stinson left the community in northeastern Manitoba for Winnipeg around May 20 and was last seen on May 31 in the city, says an RCMP news release.

She hasn't been in touch with her family since, police say.

Stinson was reported missing to Oxford House RCMP on Monday.

She is described as being five feet seven inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Oxford House RCMP at 204-538-2046, or submit information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.maniobacrimestoppers.com.