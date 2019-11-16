Winnipeg man last seen 3 weeks ago believed to be in Calgary area, RCMP say

RCMP said there is a general concern for 18-year-old Michael Elendu's safety and well-being. (Submitted by RCMP)

RCMP in Airdrie, Alta., are asking for the public's help to find a missing man from Winnipeg last seen three weeks ago.

Michael Elendu, 18, was last seen at his Winnipeg home on Oct. 25, RCMP said in a news release Friday night. He was reported missing on Nov. 14.

RCMP said they believe Elendu is in the Calgary area, and say there is concern for his safety and well-being.

Elendu is described as six feet three inches tall and about 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Elendu's whereabouts is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or local police.