Waywayseecappo First Nation man missing for 10 days: police

A 30-year-old man from western Manitoba has been missing for over 10 days, and police and family say they are worried for his safety.

The family of William Ernest Shingoose Jr., from Waywayseecappo First Nation, say they have not seen him or heard from him since Jan. 17, the Manitoba First Nations Police Service said in a Thursday news release. He was reported missing to police on Jan. 20.

Shingoose is five foot three and weighs approximately 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, the MFNPS news release said.

He was last seen wearing a red Champion windbreaker, a red T-shirt, red sweatpants, Puma hightops, and a black and red Jordan baseball cap.

Identifiable traits include a scar on his nose and multiple tattoos, such as "Lazy Bones" and "Zoey" on his left hand and "King of Hearts" on his right hand.

People police have spoken to indicated he may be in Regina, but checks to find him were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on Shingoose or his whereabouts can contact Manitoba First Nations Police Service Waywayseecappo dispatch at 204-859-5070, the Waywayseecappo detachment at 204-859-5071, the MFNPS tips line at 1-833-978-0048 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).