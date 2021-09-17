Family pleads for help finding missing Pimicikamak woman last seen in Winnipeg

Police and family members of a missing woman from northern Manitoba are asking the public to help find her, after she was last seen in Winnipeg earlier this month.

Jessie Alexia McKay, from Pimicikamak Cree Nation — also known as Cross Lake, about 530 kilometres north of Winnipeg — was reported missing to Winnipeg police on Monday.

McKay, 22, was seen on Sunday, Sept. 5, near Redwood Avenue and Main Street in the city's North End.

Her uncle Christopher Ross said McKay's father dropped her off at a birthday party. She called her sister around 10 p.m., saying she would bring back some birthday cake.

She never made it home.

"We just want our niece ... to come home," Ross said at a Friday evening press conference in Winnipeg. He was flanked by about a dozen members of McKay's family, most of whom flew in to help with the search.

"Jessie, if you see this or hear this, phone your mom or dad. We're very worried about you and we love you."

Ross described his niece as outgoing and caring. It's out of character for her to not be in touch with her family, he said.

About a dozen of McKay's family members joined Pimicikamak Chief David Monias and MKO missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls liaison Hilda Anderson-Pyrz on Friday to ask Winnipeggers to keep an eye out for the 22-year-old. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

She has a medium build and is about four feet 11 inches tall, police said. McKay has brown eyes and short hair that is dyed blond.

She was wearing a multi-coloured hoodie, blue jeans and black Nike runners when she was last seen, police say.

"Please help us," Pimicikamak Chief David Monias said at the Friday news conference, hosted by Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, which represents dozens of First Nations communities in the north.

"We're hoping that we can find her."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Winnipeg police at 204-986-6250, or the Bear Clan at 204-794-3568.

MKO missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls liaison Hilda Anderson-Pyrz said when someone from the north goes missing in the city, it's difficult for family to put together enough money to travel south to help search.

"It's a real struggle, so if there's individuals out there who can donate to the family, that's really helpful," she said. "It's a very challenging time, it's a very stressful time and we're all praying for a good outcome."

Members of the public can contact Ross at 204-997-4691 if they have tips or are interested in donating money to help family from Pimicikamak cover costs while they stay in Winnipeg searching for McKay.

The family welcomes the public to join a search for McKay on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The group is meeting at the Bear Clan headquarters at 584 Selkrik Ave. at noon.

McKay, pictured with dyed red hair. Family at the news conference said her hair was dyed blond at the time she was last seen. (Jaycee Claire Alexia Mckay/Facebook)

