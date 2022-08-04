Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba First Nations Police seek help locating missing 26-year-old man

Police are asking the public for help locating a 26-year-old man missing from Long Plain First Nation.

Skyler Laporte was last seen in April

Skyler Laporte, 26, was last seen on April 20 in Long Plain First Nation and may be in Winnipeg. (Submitted Manitoba First Nations Police)

Manitoba First Nations police are asking the public for help locating a 26-year-old man missing from Long Plain First Nation.

Skyler Laporte was last seen leaving a residence on Ojibway Trial in Long Plain the morning of April 20.

Police say he was seen getting into a small Chevrolet Cavalier-type car and was supposed to be heading to Winnipeg.

Laporte was reported missing to police on July 24 by his family who have grown concerned about his well-being.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, approximately 161 pounds, with short, dark hair.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Manitoba First Nations Police Service at 204-252-4480.

