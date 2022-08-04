Manitoba First Nations Police seek help locating missing 26-year-old man

Manitoba First Nations police are asking the public for help locating a 26-year-old man missing from Long Plain First Nation.

Skyler Laporte was last seen leaving a residence on Ojibway Trial in Long Plain the morning of April 20.

Police say he was seen getting into a small Chevrolet Cavalier-type car and was supposed to be heading to Winnipeg.

Laporte was reported missing to police on July 24 by his family who have grown concerned about his well-being.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, approximately 161 pounds, with short, dark hair.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Manitoba First Nations Police Service at 204-252-4480.

