Skip to Main Content
Police search for girl, 12, last seen in Winnipeg's North End
Manitoba·New

Police search for girl, 12, last seen in Winnipeg's North End

Kassandra Leveque, 12, was last seen Tuesday morning in the North End. She was wearing blue jeans, a black and white crop top and runners. She is 5-foot-3 with a thin build and brown hair.

Kassandra Leveque missing since Tuesday morning, police say

CBC News ·
Kassandra Leveque, 12, was wearing blue jeans and a black and white top and black runners when she was last seen Tuesday in the North End. (Submitted by Winnipeg police)

Police are asking for the help from the public locating a missing girl.

Kassandra Leveque, 12, was last seen Tuesday morning in the North End. She was wearing blue jeans, a black and white crop top and runners.

Leveque is 5-foot-3 with a thin build and brown hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

More from CBC Manitoba:

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|