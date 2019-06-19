Police search for girl, 12, last seen in Winnipeg's North End

Police are asking for the help from the public locating a missing girl.

Kassandra Leveque, 12, was last seen Tuesday morning in the North End. She was wearing blue jeans, a black and white crop top and runners.

Leveque is 5-foot-3 with a thin build and brown hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

More from CBC Manitoba: