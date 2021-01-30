Missing woman, 29, last seen more than a month ago in Elmwood, police say

A woman missing since mid-December was last seen in Winnipeg's Elmwood neighbourhood, police say.

Jeannine McKinney, 29, was reported missing by her family on Jan. 26, Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said in an email.

McKinney was last seen in Elmwood on Dec. 15, 2020, the police service says in a news release.

She's five feet, six inches tall with a thin build, and has long, brown hair and brown eyes, the release says.

Police say they're concerned for McKinney's well-being. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

