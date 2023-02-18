St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP looking for missing woman, wanted man

The family of a missing woman is concerned for her well-being after she was picked up by a man officials have been trying to arrest, St-Pierre-Joly RCMP say.

Breanna Lee Hudson, 28, left a home in Ile Des Chenes early Thursday morning and was picked up by Shaquille MacFarlane. She is five feet four inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes/

MacFarlane, 29, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching bail. He's also wanted for assault, threatening, extortion and obstruction of justice, RCMP say.

MacFarlane stands at five feet 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. RCMP believe he is travelling with Hudson, possibly in a black pick-up truck heading to Calgary.

Anyone with information on Hudson's or MacFarlane's whereabouts is asked to call the St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433 or their local police service.