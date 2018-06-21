Police seek missing Flin Flon man who may have travelled by bus or hitchhiked to Sask. town
RCMP are concerned about the well-being of a missing man from Flin Flon.
Skyler Bighetty, 31, was last seen June 16 on his way to Creighton, Sask., police say
RCMP are concerned about the well-being of a missing man from Flin Flon, Man.
Police say Skyler Bighetty, 31, was last spotted on June 16 travelling from the northern Manitoba city toward Creighton, Sask., just a couple of kilometres away over the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border.
It is believed he travelled by bus or hitchhiked.
Bighetty is described as a vulnerable person. He is approximately five-foot-eight and 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1423 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Flin Flon is 630 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.
