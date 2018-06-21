Police seek missing Flin Flon man who may have travelled by bus or hitchhiked to Sask. town

RCMP are concerned about the well-being of a missing man from Flin Flon, Man.

Police say Skyler Bighetty, 31, was last spotted on June 16 travelling from the northern Manitoba city toward Creighton, Sask., just a couple of kilometres away over the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border.

It is believed he travelled by bus or hitchhiked.

Bighetty is described as a vulnerable person. He is approximately five-foot-eight and 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1423 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Flin Flon is 630 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

More from CBC Manitoba: