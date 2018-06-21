Skip to Main Content
Police seek missing Flin Flon man who may have travelled by bus or hitchhiked to Sask. town

Police seek missing Flin Flon man who may have travelled by bus or hitchhiked to Sask. town

RCMP are concerned about the well-being of a missing man from Flin Flon.

Skyler Bighetty, 31, was last seen June 16 on his way to Creighton, Sask., police say

CBC News ·
Police are searching for Skyler Bighetty, who was last spotted on June 16 travelling toward Creighton, Sask. (Submitted)

RCMP are concerned about the well-being of a missing man from Flin Flon, Man.

Police say Skyler Bighetty, 31, was last spotted on June 16 travelling from the northern Manitoba city toward Creighton, Sask., just a couple of kilometres away over the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border.

It is believed he travelled by bus or hitchhiked.

Bighetty is described as a vulnerable person. He is approximately five-foot-eight and 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1423 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Flin Flon is 630 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us