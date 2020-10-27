Police searching for Winnipeg man missing since mid-October

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a 56-year-old man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Eric Jamieson was last seen on Oct. 15 in the Mission Industrial area of Winnipeg, east of St. Boniface and south of Nairn Avenue.

He is five feet seven inches tall, with a medium build and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a long black jacket with yellow reflective tape, beige work boots and a blue construction hat.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the missing persons unit of the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6250.