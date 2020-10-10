Missing Winnipeg woman last seen in West End on Friday afternoon

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 39-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since Friday afternoon.

Brenda Guimond was last spotted in the West End on Spruce Street, between Sargent and Ellice avenues, at about 2 p.m., according to a tweet by police late that night.

She is five feet three inches tall, has dark medium-length hair and a slim build.

Guimond was last seen wearing a black jacket, a pink and purple tie-dye shirt, green hospital-style pants and pink runners.

Police are concerned for her well-being.

They're asking anyone who has information to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or the non-emergency line at 204-986-6222. In the event of an emergency, call 911.

