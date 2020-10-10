Skip to Main Content
Missing Winnipeg woman last seen in West End on Friday afternoon
Manitoba

Missing Winnipeg woman last seen in West End on Friday afternoon

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help finding a missing 39-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since Friday afternoon.

Police are concerned for Brenda Guimond's well-being and are asking public for help

CBC News ·
Brenda Guimond was last seen Friday afternoon on Spruce Street, between Sargent and Ellice avenues, Winnipeg police say. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 39-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since Friday afternoon.

Brenda Guimond was last spotted in the West End on Spruce Street, between Sargent and Ellice avenues, at about 2 p.m., according to a tweet by police late that night.

She is five feet three inches tall, has dark medium-length hair and a slim build.

Guimond was last seen wearing a black jacket, a pink and purple tie-dye shirt, green hospital-style pants and pink runners.

Police are concerned for her well-being.

They're asking anyone who has information to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or the non-emergency line at 204-986-6222. In the event of an emergency, call 911.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now