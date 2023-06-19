Missing Brandon man believed to be deceased, police say

A Brandon man who was reported missing last week is believed to be deceased, police say.

Family members of Vishay Patel, 20, reported him missing to Brandon police Saturday morning.

Investigators determined he was last seen near the city's Discovery Centre, located along the Assiniboine River, says a Monday news release from Brandon police.

Members of Patel's family who were searching the area found clothing near the Assiniboine River and Highway 110 bridge Sunday evening. Emergency service workers searched the area, and found a deceased man.

Police believe the body is Patel, but the identity of the deceased man has yet to be confirmed by the Office of the Medical Examiner.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, police said.